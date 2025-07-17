Myles Garrett Lands Huge Recognition Among NFL Greats

The Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end has navigated a whirlwind offseason that transformed uncertainty into long-term security.

After briefly exploring a potential trade, Myles Garrett committed to Cleveland with a four-year, $160 million extension that runs through 2030.

With the ink dry on his massive deal, the focus shifts to the field where many expect Garrett to rise to a whole new level.

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the league is reflecting on its modern icons.

Garrett’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed in this evaluation.

In CBS Sports’ NFL All-Quarter Century Team, curated by Bryan DeArdo, Garrett was recognized as one of the premier defensive linemen of the era, earning a spot alongside legends like J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, and Warren Sapp.

“Garrett (the 2023 DPOY winner) made it because of his pass rushing prowess along with his ability to move around the line of scrimmage,” DeArdo wrote.

Garrett’s selection as a reserve defensive end highlights his consistent dominance since debuting in 2017.

His presence alongside Hall of Famers like Michael Strahan and Richard Seymour speaks volumes about the mark he’s already made on the game.

The numbers back up the recognition. Garrett has racked up 102.5 career sacks, becoming the youngest player ever to hit 100 sacks.

Garrett was voted to the NFLPA All-Pro First Team for a third straight year by his fellow players and was also a Defensive Player of the Year finalist for the second season in a row.

For Browns fans, his trajectory feels like more than just individual success.

It’s a symbol of what the franchise can build around.

With the league finally giving him his flowers, Garrett’s legacy is already taking shape among the greats.

