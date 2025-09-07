Myles Garrett Posts Hype Video Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The wait is over; the Cleveland Browns play football today.

Even the players are excited to take the field again.

With that in mind, Myles Garrett took to social media to post an epic hype video ahead of the season opener.

#Browns Myles Garrett just posted this video on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ddVagDT8ge — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 7, 2025

The Browns enter the season opener as 5.5-point underdogs.

However, they’re at home and in a divisional game, so anything can happen.

The Browns are coming off a three-win season and want to prove that they’re much better than that and that last season’s debacle was a fluke.

As for the Bengals, they’ve missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and with all the chatter surrounding Zac Taylor and his team’s slow starts, they will look to hit the ground running.

The Browns have fared well against Joe Burrow in the past, although they did lose both of their matchups from last season.

And while there’s no such thing as stopping a player of Burrow’s caliber, especially with the elite set of weapons he has at his disposal, Jim Schwartz is one of the few coaches in the league who could have something special ready for him.

Myles Garrett is hyped up, and that’s usually bad news for whoever’s on the other side of the field.

