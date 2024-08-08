Analyst Reveals What 49ers Expect In Return For Brandon Aiyuk

For the last three days, the Cleveland Browns have been linked in trade discussions involving the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk made clear his feelings earlier this offseason as he asked for a trade from the NFC West team after San Francisco reportedly decided against offering a contract extension to the fifth-year standout.

Rumors have swirled about both Cleveland and AFC North rival Pittsburgh being in the mix to acquire Aiyuk’s services for the 2024 season and beyond.

Now, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shared on Twitter news that the 49ers are opening up trade talks to include more than just wide receivers in return for Aiyuk.

“The Niners would like receiver but are open to other positions,” Russini explained on the social media platform.

"The Niners would like receiver but are open to other positions."

The analyst explained that the 49ers have not been satisfied with their return value for Aiyuk in hypothetical deals thus far.

San Franciso signed Aiyuk’s fifth-year option last season, but the wide receiver is reportedly seeking near the top of the position’s market to sign a new deal with his future team.

Earlier this offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a new deal to remain with his team, a move that resets the position’s market value.

The Vikings gave Jefferson a four-year, $140 million extension that included $100 million in guaranteed compensation.

Now, Aiyuk is believed to be seeking a contract that is on that level, a figure that the Browns and Steelers can afford by surrendering one of their top-paid players in exchange for him.

Aiyuk is 26 years old, and the athlete finished with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions last year.

