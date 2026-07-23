New Browns Defender Has Decided On His Jersey Number

The 2026 Cleveland Browns have a lot of new names from new places in the facility. It’s going to take some time for the fans to get acclimated with all this new talent, but that’s part of the fun of training camp and preseason, which is just around the corner on July 28th.

While much of the focus in training camp and preseason will be on the quarterback competition and the new high-profile rookies, there are always some surprises in camp from journeymen vets and undrafted free agents who buck the odds and fight their ways onto an active roster. Their numbers won’t be seen being worn by fans just yet, but that’s what they’re fighting for, and one new Browns defender recently decided what number those fans might be wearing one day.

Cleveland needed depth in the secondary this offseason, and it found some by signing veteran Damarri Mathis just a few days ago. According to NFL Jersey Numbers on X, he’ll be donning No. 37.

“Cleveland Browns DB Damarri Mathis is wearing number 37. Last assigned to Dom Jones,” NFL Jersey Numbers posted.

Cleveland Browns DB Damarri Mathis (@Marri863) is wearing number 37. Last assigned to Dom Jones. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/wZjvgaNBXZ — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) July 22, 2026

Looking back over Browns history, there aren’t really any notable players to have worn No. 37. Hopefully the number isn’t cursed and Mathis can make a name for himself wearing it.

Mathis has had a roller coaster career since the Denver Broncos drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He appeared in 43 games for them over three years and after a strong rookie campaign that saw him pile up 65 tackles and seven pass deflections, he was named a starter heading into the 2023 season alongside Pat Surtain II.

Unfortunately, after the infamous 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he was benched and hasn’t truly recovered since. His last two years have been plagued with injuries and he missed all of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL in practice after the Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers.

He’ll now have another fresh opportunity, and if he can get back to the type of production he showed as a rookie, it’s not inconceivable that he could carve out a role on this team. It would be a long shot, especially due to the history of No. 37, but we’re all rooting for him to help this secondary.

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Insider Says One Browns QB Has Risen To The Occasion