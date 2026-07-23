Adam Schefter Just Tried Shedeur Sanders’ Actual Workout

Fans got a close-up look at Shedeur Sanders’ workout regimen the other day. In a popular video, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was spotted in the gym, lifting weights and preparing himself for the upcoming season. Days later, NFL insider Adam Schefter was trying his hand at the same workout for his colleagues at ESPN.

Schefter was able to power through the exercises, but they didn’t look easy.

“How many do you want? You want dumbbell [presses]? Am I playing quarterback for the Browns this year? Am I part of the four-man competition? These are real,” Schefter said.

Of course, Sanders is doing a lot more than simply hitting the gym. He is definitely spending plenty of time lifting weights, but his offseason has also certainly been filled with watching tape, meeting with coaches and players, and finding more ways to inspire and guide his teammates.

Physical strength is one thing, but a starting quarterback needs more than that to become a reliable starter. During Sanders’ rookie season, some people said he didn’t appear comfortable in his role, and he is surely working hard to improve that.

Fans should also remember that Schefter was doing this workout for just a minute, while Sanders is doing it day in and day out. And aside from working on his mindset and leadership qualities, he is also investing time in other physical workouts too. It all adds up, and it would probably exhaust Schefter or any other commentator.

Even before getting drafted, Sanders has been the center of speculation, rumors, and intense analysis. It’s not shocking to see something as simple as a workout video get so much attention. Every move he makes, good or bad, receives a response in the media.

The Browns’ training camp is quickly approaching, and Sanders will be in the gym many more times before then. That means more videos featuring him exercising will likely make the rounds.

Will NFL experts like Schefter be able to keep up with him?

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