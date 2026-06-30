New Video Shows Deshaun Watson Is Not Taking This Summer Lightly

Deshaun Watson looks to be doing everything he can to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season. Facing a great deal of skepticism based on his past performances and injury history, Watson has embraced the challenge of reviving his NFL career, even though that outcome seemed impossible at times.

The veteran hit the ground running as soon as he got back on the field, with an impressive performance at the first voluntary minicamp this spring. While some of the shortcomings in his game have come up along the way, he has maintained his lead in the competition with Shedeur Sanders to be Cleveland’s starting QB this season.

With a final decision now put off until training camp, Watson is not letting up. He realizes this is likely his last chance to show he can still be valuable to an NFL team.

A recent video shows Watson putting in offseason work, exerting himself in the Browns’ weight room.

“Deshaun Watson putting in work at the Browns facility this summer,” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Deshaun Watson putting in work at the Browns facility this summer 🔥🔥🔥 Do you think he’ll win the Browns QB competition over Shedeur Sanders? pic.twitter.com/q2vxN4vGue — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 30, 2026

A cynic may suggest that, of course, Watson looks impressive in the gym, because that’s all he’s been able to do for most of the past 18 months. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 2024, and he just briefly returned to practice late last season after he recovered from his latest Achilles injury.

This spring, Watson has shown the physical skills that made him one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL while with the Houston Texans. He has not come close to that level since arriving with the Browns in 2022, but he still may be the better player than Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, at least for this season.

The idea that Watson could play well enough to earn another contract with Cleveland has not been ruled out, but it’s more likely he would depart as a free agent if he creates a market for himself. That could leave the Browns looking for a new QB in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Whatever happens, Watson can be credited for putting in an honest effort despite so many obstacles and doubters in his way.

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