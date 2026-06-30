Joe Thomas Reveals Todd Monken’s Biggest Challenge This Season

Throughout his NFL career, Todd Monken has earned a reputation as an offense-minded professional. In fact, that’s one of the main reasons why he was hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns several months ago. Fans are expecting to see real progress with Cleveland’s offense in 2026, but it may be the defense that poses the biggest challenge for Monken.

While speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Joe Thomas stated that the defense could be in worse shape in the new year due to the loss of Myles Garrett and the influx of new talent.

“It’s the defense. [Todd Monken] lost the greatest defensive player in the history of football when Myles Garrett was traded. You got a new defensive coordinator, a lot of young, talented players. The offense will be made up in his image fairly quickly. Quinshon Judkins looks like he never got hurt. On offense, they’re gonna be better than they were last year. The defense, because they were so good the last several years, the expectations are higher. There’s gonna be a challenge to meet expectations of seasons past on defense,” Thomas said.

"The defense. You lost the greatest defensive player in the history of football. You got a new DC, a lot of young talented players. On offense they're gonna be better than they were last year. The defense because they were so good the last several years, the expectations are… pic.twitter.com/KHv72D1yum — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 30, 2026

When Monken was hired, it felt like Cleveland’s defense was the team’s one sure thing. Partly thanks to Garrett, the Browns’ defensive unit was incredibly strong last season, one of the best in the league.

But then DC Jim Schwartz walked away from the team, new players were brought in, and Garrett was eventually traded. What once was the team’s strongest asset became one of its biggest question marks.

Even without Schwartz and Garrett, the team’s defense appears healthy. Jared Verse has already proven himself, and others, such as Carson Schwesinger, are looking to be explosive in the new year. There are plenty of reasons to be hopeful, even if the team takes a step back without Garrett’s historic output.

This may be a challenge for Monken, but it’ll also present an opportunity. He could show that he can roll with the punches and do more than simply improve the team’s offense.

There is no doubt that he’s working closely with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg to ensure that the team doesn’t devolve too much. Monken definitely knew that this job would come with surprises and difficult changes.

It is time for him to demonstrate that he can handle them and make the proper adjustments with both offense and defense.

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