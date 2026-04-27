Analyst Is Hearing Interesting Report About Deshaun Watson

The competition to be the Cleveland Browns’ prominent quarterback is one of the most-watched stories in the NFL right now, but no one is very sure about what’s going to happen. However, most people agree that Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will battle to become QB1 in 2026.

The team just held its voluntary minicamp, but it didn’t provide much insight for fans. But while speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo told Tony Grossi that he heard very good things about how Watson played.

He even used the word “phenomenal.”

“I heard Deshaun took the majority of the reps on Wednesday when you guys were not allowed to watch practice and he looked phenomenal,” Rizzo said.

"I heard Deshaun took the majority of the reps on Wednesday when you guys were not allowed to watch practice and he looked phenomenal," – Rizz and @TonyGrossi break down the options with the Browns QB room. pic.twitter.com/cySTOaAxLt — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 27, 2026

If the reports out of minicamp are accurate and Watson truly impressed, the implications for Sanders could be significant. A standout performance from Watson wouldn’t just push Sanders down the depth chart — it could put his roster spot in genuine jeopardy, depending on how the Browns choose to structure their quarterback room heading into the season.

That said, enthusiasm over Watson’s minicamp showing has to be tempered by an uncomfortable reality: his injury history and past struggles.

If Watson continues to turn heads and the Browns find themselves seriously considering starting him, the roster decisions get complicated fast. Does Sanders stick around as a capable backup, or does he get traded? And then there’s Dillon Gabriel — the younger option who, according to recent reports, isn’t viewed as a legitimate contender for the QB1 role, which raises its own questions about his long-term fit in Cleveland.

Nothing is decided yet, and it would be premature to draw firm conclusions from a few days of minicamp. The real proving ground is training camp, where the heat, the contact, and the full installation of the playbook will separate genuine contenders from camp performers.

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