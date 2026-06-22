NFL Announces When Browns Will Report For Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are about to enter one of the most anticipated training camps in quite some time. With the decision on the starting quarterback having lingered throughout the spring, it will remain a highlight and featured topic of discussion until a winner is named.

In addition, it will be the first camp in six years with a new head coach, as Todd Monken takes over from Kevin Stefanski. It will also be the first camp in nine years without Myles Garrett, after the All-Pro defensive end was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Not only that, it will be the first camp with the latest collection of standout rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, the NFL has announced when the Browns will report for training camp, with rookies arriving five days before the veterans.

“Browns rookies will report to Berea for training camp on July 23, the NFL announced. The team’s veterans will report on July 28,” Oyefusi posted.

Browns rookies will report to Berea for training camp on July 23, the NFL announced. The team's veterans will report on July 28. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 22, 2026

Monken has already made a positive impression with an encouraging set of minicamps and OTAs this spring. He has established a culture of accountability that differs greatly from Stefanski’s, and he has already said there will be no rest days for veterans during training camp.

Jared Verse has also brought a noticeable shift in attitude after arriving from the Rams as the replacement for Garrett. Not only has he displayed leadership and energy among his teammates, but his upbeat presence has been a lift for the entire organization.

Then there is the ongoing quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. It looked like Monken was ready to name Watson the starter in time for training camp to begin, but Sanders’ improvement over the course of the spring has made the head coach consider a longer look.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston will look to continue his overwhelmingly positive performance that has exceeded his second-round draft status. First-round pick KC Concepcion and second-year pro Isaiah Bond have also added juice to the new offense.

A rebuilt offensive line still working itself out will be yet another area to watch when the Browns reconvene late next month.

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Insider Clears The Air About Todd Monken's Future With Browns