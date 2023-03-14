NFL Fans React To Browns Signing Dalvin Tomlinson

The legal tampering window for the NFL has officially begun.

Within the first 24 hours of the open window, there has been a frenzy among NFL teams, working tirelessly to sign the best free agents.

While the Cleveland Browns haven’t been one of the most active teams thus far, they did make one impressive move.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are likely to sign Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million deal.

Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, landing their coveted big-time defenders on Day 1 of free agency. He gets a 4-year deal worth $57M with $27.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Tomlinson was an impactful player for the Minnesota Vikings over the last two seasons.

He totaled five sacks and 81 tackles during his time with the Vikings and will look to contribute to the Browns as well.

The Browns’ defense has been missing a few impactful players, and Tomlinson should fill in nicely.

After this news broke, many fans of the team took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts.

Browns boost their IDL! Tomlinson has seen his career run-defense grades slowly decline over the past few years but at the same time reached a new career high in pass-rush grade (79.1) and total pressures (29) in 2022 despite missing three games. Browns get the DT next to Myles! — Free Agency Frosty (@FrostyTalksFB) March 14, 2023

As this fan points out, Tomlinson’s pass-rush grade has improved over the last several years.

He should be a great one-two punch with Myles Garrett, as the Browns look to have increased production in 2023.

Having depth at every position in the league is important.

As one fan points out, having Tomlinson on the roster adds depth to a vital group.

A DAMN GOOD PLAYER!!! Give me more interior depth!! We’re loading up on defense and I love it, all we need now is a true WR FA — Martin Luther KANG Jr. (@FlammyMarciano) March 14, 2023

With Tomlinson on the roster, the Browns have a defensive piece down and should be able to focus on another important group, the wide receivers.

Despite early optimism, not every NFL fan is pleased with this move.

A Vikings fan page, for example, was happy to see another team pay so much money for Tomlinson.

Browns, at that price, he’s all yours — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) March 14, 2023

While Tomlinson was an impactful player for the Vikings, this fan page seems to believe that the Browns overpaid for him.