NFL Fans React To Browns Signing Dalvin Tomlinson

By

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants for a loss during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

 

The legal tampering window for the NFL has officially begun.

Within the first 24 hours of the open window, there has been a frenzy among NFL teams, working tirelessly to sign the best free agents.

While the Cleveland Browns haven’t been one of the most active teams thus far, they did make one impressive move.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are likely to sign Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million deal.

Tomlinson was an impactful player for the Minnesota Vikings over the last two seasons.

He totaled five sacks and 81 tackles during his time with the Vikings and will look to contribute to the Browns as well.

The Browns’ defense has been missing a few impactful players, and Tomlinson should fill in nicely.

After this news broke, many fans of the team took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts.

As this fan points out, Tomlinson’s pass-rush grade has improved over the last several years.

He should be a great one-two punch with Myles Garrett, as the Browns look to have increased production in 2023.

Having depth at every position in the league is important.

As one fan points out, having Tomlinson on the roster adds depth to a vital group.

With Tomlinson on the roster, the Browns have a defensive piece down and should be able to focus on another important group, the wide receivers.

Despite early optimism, not every NFL fan is pleased with this move.

A Vikings fan page, for example, was happy to see another team pay so much money for Tomlinson.

While Tomlinson was an impactful player for the Vikings, this fan page seems to believe that the Browns overpaid for him.

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

