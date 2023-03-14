Browns Nation

Browns Add Former Vikings Defensive Tackle

By

browns locker room with helmets

 

Andrew Berry re-signed an important cog in the Cleveland Browns offensive line.

Then he pulled off another deal to land Jadeveon Clowney’s replacement.

But if Browns fans thought he was done and scampered home for supper, they were mistaken.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing former Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

And it finally addressed what was arguably the team’s biggest need.

Dalvin Tomlinson will sign a 4-year deal worth about $57 million to plug a gaping hole in the interior line.

The former Giant and Viking finished with PFF’s 6th-best interior lineman grade in 2022.

He’s an elite run-stopper that offenses have to account for in the pass rush, too.

 

Tomlinson Is A Major Disruptor 

Cleveland’s newest player never puts up gaudy numbers when it comes to sacks.

But he is a nuisance in the middle of the pass rush, with a combination of lateral agility and strength.

Over 6 seasons, he racked up 55 tackles for a loss or no gain and a career 83 run-blocking grade.

Tomlinson is good for 2.5-3.5 sacks per season, but that belies his effectiveness.

But he also accumulated 10 QB hits, 4 knockdowns, 14 pressures, and 4 hurries.

Offensive lines need to account for him, often with a second blocker.

He fits well with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’ spread defensive line with his lateral quickness.

And when he gets to a runner, the play is as good as over.

 

What It Means For The Browns 

Cleveland still has one starting hole to fill in the interior defensive line.

But with Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo on either side of him, Tomlinson allows a younger player to fit in.

That doesn’t mean Berry won’t sign an additional veteran, of course.

It remains open to speculation whether any of the incumbent tackles remain with the team in 2023.

The improved personnel around them could buy more time for Jordan Elliott or Tommy Togiai to develop.

But second-year player Perrion Winfrey might be the biggest benefactor of Tomlinson’s presence.

Cleveland fans expect Berry to shop for a new free safety and maybe a linebacker in the coming days.

And then the team can start concentrating on the NFL Draft.

