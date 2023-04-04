Browns Nation

NFL Insider Reveals Intriguing Browns DT Target

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Last season, the Cleveland Browns has big problems stopping the run, as they ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

To that end, they acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, one of the best players at his position who was available in free agency this offseason.

But the Browns may not be done upgrading their defensive line.

Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods is expected to visit the Browns this week, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Woods has spent 13 seasons in the NFL, although he has suited up for just 12 of those seasons after opting out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 campaign.

He has played for five different teams, and he most recently suited up for the Seattle Seahawks the last three years.

In 2022, he had 39 total tackles (27 solo), 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits for a Seahawks team that surprised just about everyone by winning nine games and making the playoffs.

Although Woods has played mostly defensive tackle over the years, he has also lined up as a defensive end and a nose tackle.

While Cleveland could have a very strong offense in 2023 behind star quarterback Deshaun Watson, standout wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and workhorse running back Nick Chubb, much attention will be focused on the defense.

Defense will be the key and could possibly determine whether the team misses the playoffs again or returns to the postseason.

Management has done an excellent job lately of being aggressive in terms of making big moves on both sides of the football, and it could only be a matter of time before the Browns become a perennial playoff team.

