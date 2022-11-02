NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

For the Cleveland Browns, the NFL trade deadline went by without them making any major moves.

However, the biggest news comes from the team not trading Kareem Hunt.

Before the trade deadline, it was almost certain Hunt was heading out of Cleveland.

But one NFL insider now reveals why the Browns’ talented running back was part of NFL trade rumors.

Don Kleiman Shares On Twitter A Reason Behind Trade Rumors

Don Kleiman, who covers the NFL, tweeted out part of the reason behind the Hunt trade rumors.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt, who's on the final year of his deal, is not happy with the team regarding how contract negotiations has went. That's partly why his name was on the block before the trade deadline, per SI. pic.twitter.com/IZRVJiGPCU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2022

He cites that a dispute between the star running back and the Browns during contract talks led to his name being put in the rumor mill.

With him unhappy over the negotiations of his contract, a trade was possible for the star running back.

However, the trade deadline came without Hunt moving anywhere.

With him playing behind Nick Chubb, he’s not a featured back with the team.

But that doesn’t make him any less of an asset for the Browns.

So could this be a blessing for the Browns?

Keeping Hunt This Season Works Out If Browns Give Him A Deal Before 2023

Even with Hunt playing behind Chubb, he’s still making an impact with the team.

He has 305 rushing yards (37th) and three touchdowns (tied-16th) this season.

While it’s nowhere near Chubb’s 841 rushing yards (1st) and ten touchdowns (1st), it allows Chubb to rest a little.

If the team wants to keep Chubb working at 100%, they need to make a deal with Hunt.

Because of Hunt, it allows Chubb to dominate defenses as his legs stay fresh from Hunt getting some carries.