NFL World Reacts To Denzel Ward Contract Extension

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.
(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire)

 

It may have felt like a long time coming, but the Cleveland Browns have finally managed to sign cornerback Denzel Ward to an extension.

Ward’s new deal is for a length of five years for a total of $100.5 million, and includes $71.25 million in fully guaranteed money.

The contract extension will make Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Ward is a former fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft, the same draft where the Browns selected starting running back Nick Chubb and disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield.

While Mayfield’s future with Cleveland is uncertain, Ward’s new contract should keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

 

Why This is Great for the Browns 

Cleveland’s front office has been working on a deal that would keep Ward in town for the past two seasons now.

He’s an unquestionable leader in the locker room, and arguably one of the best cornerbacks in football.

He has garnered a total of 186 tackles in his four-year career to go along with 10 interceptions, 50 defended passes, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

He’s coming off one of a solid 2021 season where he tied his career-high in interceptions with three and even took one back to the end zone for his second career defensive touchdown.

He also made his second career pro bowl this past season and looks to add to that number as his young career continues.

The move comes at the same time that Browns fans continue to push the team to resign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a contract extension.

While Cleveland hasn’t made their intentions clear in relation to Clowney, the resigning of Ward seems to convey an investment in defense.

Ward retains his starting spot in the Browns secondary alongside safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., who the Browns also recently resigned.

Here are reactions from around the league in relation to the Denzel Ward contract extension.

 

