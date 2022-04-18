NFL World Reacts To Denzel Ward Contract Extension

It may have felt like a long time coming, but the Cleveland Browns have finally managed to sign cornerback Denzel Ward to an extension.

Ward’s new deal is for a length of five years for a total of $100.5 million, and includes $71.25 million in fully guaranteed money.

The contract extension will make Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Ward is a former fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft, the same draft where the Browns selected starting running back Nick Chubb and disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield.

While Mayfield’s future with Cleveland is uncertain, Ward’s new contract should keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Why This is Great for the Browns

Cleveland’s front office has been working on a deal that would keep Ward in town for the past two seasons now.

He’s an unquestionable leader in the locker room, and arguably one of the best cornerbacks in football.

He has garnered a total of 186 tackles in his four-year career to go along with 10 interceptions, 50 defended passes, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

He’s coming off one of a solid 2021 season where he tied his career-high in interceptions with three and even took one back to the end zone for his second career defensive touchdown.

He also made his second career pro bowl this past season and looks to add to that number as his young career continues.

The move comes at the same time that Browns fans continue to push the team to resign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a contract extension.

While Cleveland hasn’t made their intentions clear in relation to Clowney, the resigning of Ward seems to convey an investment in defense.

Ward retains his starting spot in the Browns secondary alongside safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., who the Browns also recently resigned.

Here are reactions from around the league in relation to the Denzel Ward contract extension.

Sources: The #Browns and CB Denzel Ward have a deal. He gets 5 years and $100.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022

Denzel ward and Jose Ramirez jerseys gonna be safe in my closet for a long time!! Cleveland is doing the thing this season. Goodness. — Guardians of the NIT Trophy (@DFluckesFans) April 18, 2022

Browns. Ale history once again congratulations Denzel ward on the on the monster contract u deserve it — Steven Giles (@StevenPGiles) April 18, 2022

Denzel Ward deserves every cent of that contract too. #Browns — ThēLand™〽️ (@HunterOpp2) April 18, 2022

Denzel ward getting paid to be the highest paid corner in the league while none of the experts have him listed in the top 5 speakers volumes congrats on getting your new contract — Dominic Ryan Quezada (@Sacred8Heart) April 18, 2022

Yes it has all melted here too Rod. Just cold 🥶. Big news out of Cleveland today. We discussed this the other nite on Denzel Ward contract extension. Sounds like the Browns extended Ward 100 million dollars for 5 years. 71 mil guaranteed. Hopefully he can stay healthy! — Tom Brunswick (@tom_brunswick) April 18, 2022

Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history. Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Jalen Ramsey congratulated Denzel Ward on his contract extension 🤝 pic.twitter.com/wvIlyCXJk0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 18, 2022

#Browns Andrew Berry contract extensions of note: Edge Myles Garrett

RB Nick Chubb

RB Kareem Hunt

RG Wyatt Teller

LG Joel Bitonio

QB Deshaun Watson

CB Denzel Ward Talent retention is absolutely crucial, especially for the above that are among the best at their positions. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) April 18, 2022

Breaking: The #Browns and Denzel Ward have agreed to terms on a 5-year contract extension that makes him one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the #NFL, source tells https://t.co/o11vJSOExu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 18, 2022

Some recent Ohio State NFL extensions: Taylor Decker: 6 years, $85 mil Ezekiel Elliott: 6 years, $90 mil Michael Thomas: 5 years, $96.2 mil Joey Bosa: 5 years, $135 mil Marshon Lattimore: 5 years, $97.6 mil Denzel Ward: 5 years, $100.5 mil — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 18, 2022

RE: Denzel Ward extension with the #Browns About darn time… Keeping great players= really good move — Brojo Deathpunch (@BrojoDeathpunch) April 18, 2022