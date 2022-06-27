NFLPA Bringing In Prominent Lawyer To Defend Deshaun Watson

While Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of his 24 civil lawsuits of alleged sexual misconduct, the NFL won’t let him off the hook easily.

For that reason, the league is starting the hearing for the impending suspension of the Pro Bowl play-caller.

The league is reportedly seeking to suspend Watson indefinitely which could see him miss the entire 2022 season and a portion of the 2023 campaign.

If that decision pushes through, the Browns may find it difficult to compete in the upcoming season.

Worst yet, the team has no choice but to pay Watson after agreeing to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal.

However, the former Clemson standout is getting some support from the NFL Players Association in hopes of getting a lighter sanction.

Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beaton tweeted, “With Deshaun Watson’s discipline looming, the NFLPA is preparing to wage a high-powered battle vs. the NFL. The union has already brought in Jeffrey Kessler to defend the quarterback.”

NFLPA Gets The Best Man For The Job

Kessler is a partner at Winston & Strawn, specializing in antitrust/competition and sports law practices.

He was also the co-chair of the sports litigation practice group at Dewey and LeBoeuf until May 2012.

The Columbia University alumnus is part of the team that secured a victory for NCAA Division I basketball and football athletes regarding the compensation restrictions established by the organization and its prominent conferences.

His work in McNeil vs. the NFL also led to the establishment of the league’s free agency.

As always, decisions in legal cases set a precedent that can be referred to in future cases of the same nature.

Therefore, the NFLPA would like to give Watson a fair fight by giving him an expert on the field.