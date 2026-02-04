Former Player Admits He Was Wrong About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns didn’t win many games in 2025, and if the average NFL fan only looks at wins and losses, this team might appear to be in trouble. They have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to be competitive, of course, but if the 2025 season proved anything, it’s that their draft class looks promising.

Many analysts have said that, based on how the rookies performed last year, the Browns’ class was one of the best in the league, if not the best. One of their top-performing rookies was running back Quinshon Judkins, who had plenty of highlight moments.

Judkins wasn’t the most highly-touted back on the draft board, and some people had doubts about him when he got to Cleveland. Thankfully for Browns fans, he played much better than expected, which caused former NFL back Maurice Jones-Drew to give credit where credit is due.

“He surpassed a lot of my expectations,” Jones-Drew said via the 89 show. I thought he didn’t have quick feet. I didn’t see the burst like I saw with the other guys. All of a sudden, he gets to Cleveland, he gets quick feet.”

As Jones-Drew mentioned, Judkins didn’t necessarily profile as a high-octane back heading into the league, but he quickly proved that he was ready to compete at the next level. The Browns were in desperate need of a feature back, and Judkins seemed to fill that role nicely.

With any luck, the Browns will feature Judkins even more in 2026 than they did in 2025, hopefully slotting him in nicely alongside whoever is playing quarterback. Backs like Judkins open up the passing game, an area that this team has struggled with for several years. If the Browns want to keep the train moving with this offense and keep them flowing in the right direction, it might be in their best interest to build around Judkins, helping support him in whatever way possible.

Developing and drafting more offensive linemen certainly can’t hurt, and with the right quarterback under center, there’s no telling what the Browns’ offense can accomplish, both through the air and on the ground.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Shares His Early Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders