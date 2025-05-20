Nick Chubb Sends Message With Intense Workout Video

The Cleveland Browns drafted two running backs last month, giving them five players at that position for the 2025 campaign.

Cleveland’s depth at the position has left former running back Nick Chubb as the odd man out, keeping him from rejoining the only NFL franchise he’s played for.

Not having a home for the 2025 season is motivating Chubb to showcase the work he’s putting in this offseason.

ESPN Cleveland shared a video of Chubb’s latest workout, revealing the running back’s skill work this offseason.

In the video, Chubb is seen improving his footwork, showing off his ability to cut left and right in cone drills.

The veteran runner is also working through multiple drills, avoiding would-be tacklers, providing assurance that he’s recovered from his ACL and MCL injuries.

That injury in September 2023 kept Chubb sidelined for the first seven games of the 2024 NFL season.

In total, the running back played only eight games last year, rushing for 332 yards and three touchdowns for the Browns.

His season was also cut short due to a broken bone in his foot that caused some concern about the veteran free agent’s durability.

Still, scenarios exist where the Browns could decide to re-sign Chubb for the upcoming season.

Chubb could follow former Browns running back Kareem Hunt’s path back to the roster.

When the Pro Bowl running back suffered his second major knee injury in 2023, the Browns signed Hunt to fill the roster spot.

Hunt helped Cleveland make a playoff run in Chubb’s absence, rushing for 411 yards and nine touchdowns during that season.

