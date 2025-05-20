Michael Irvin Makes Big Statement About Shedeur Sanders

NFL legend Michael Irvin has come to Shedeur Sanders’ defense following his unexpected slide in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Colorado quarterback, widely projected as an early-round selection, waited until the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns finally called his name at pick 144.

Irvin, who claimed three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys during their 1990s dynasty, shared his unfiltered thoughts on Sanders’ draft position during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

The Hall of Fame receiver couldn’t hide his disbelief at how far Sanders dropped.

“I have never seen anyone that has had his kind of success in college, put up the kind of numbers that he put up in college, and dropped to the fifth round. You want to tell me he’s not a first-rounder? That’s a thin line. I absolutely believe he’s a first-rounder,” Irvin stated.

What stands out to Irvin isn’t flashy physical traits but rather Sanders’ mental makeup.

The former Cowboys star emphasized that while Sanders might not possess blazing speed or a big arm, neither did NFL legends Tom Brady or Eli Manning.

For Irvin, quarterback greatness stems from what happens above the shoulders, an area where he believes Sanders already excels.

Meanwhile, Sanders has moved past draft day disappointment and focused on his professional future.

The son of NFL icon Deion Sanders officially joined the Cleveland Browns organization on Monday, signing his rookie contract worth $4.6 million over four years.

Sanders brings an impressive college resume to Cleveland.

Throughout his 50-game collegiate career, he maintained a remarkable 70.1% completion rate while amassing 14,347 passing yards.

His touchdown-to-interception ratio speaks volumes about his decision-making, with 134 scoring throws against just 27 interceptions.

