Browns Nation

Monday, December 9, 2024
Nick Chubb Wins Award Voted On By Teammates

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

Nick Chubb’s journey back to the NFL field is a testament to resilience and determination.

Last week, he returned to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh – the very site of his devastating knee injury from Week 2 of the 2023 season.

The moment was more than just a comeback, it was a powerful statement of perseverance.

The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak recently highlighted that the Cleveland Browns’s players recognized this strength, and honored Chubb with the Browns’ 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.

This prestigious honor celebrates a player who embodies courage, compassion, commitment, and community – values championed by Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts.

Interestingly, this marks Chubb’s second time receiving the award, having first won it in 2020.

Despite the challenging rehabilitation that extended into the regular season, Chubb’s resolve never wavered.

Since returning in Week 7, he’s been nothing short of impressive.

He’s played seven games, carrying the ball 93 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns. His performance against the Steelers was particularly noteworthy, setting a season-high with 4.4 yards per carry.

Chubb’s career achievements continue to solidify his legacy. He now ranks third on the Browns’ all-time rushing list with 6,802 career yards, trailing only behind Leroy Kelly and the legendary Jim Brown.

His 2020 season, where he rushed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns despite battling a sprained MCL, further underscores his exceptional skill and tenacity.

Browns Nation