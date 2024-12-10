Fans Are Roasting Deshaun Watson For Showing Vacation Video

Deshaun Watson’s NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, marked by injury, controversy, and hefty financial implications.

His 2024 season came to an abrupt halt when a devastating right Achilles tendon injury against the Bengals ended his playing time prematurely.

Despite the limited field action, Watson remains set to collect a jaw-dropping $46 million annually in 2025 and 2026 from his landmark $230 million contract.

Adding another layer of intrigue, the NFL recently concluded its investigation into Watson’s assault allegations without taking any significant action.

While the legal and professional drama simmers, Watson is currently enjoying a laid-back vacation in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais.

Watson’s recent video of leisurely lifestyle sparked an immediate fan reaction, with social media erupting in a mix of criticism and sarcasm.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Deshaun Watson enjoying life with his girlfriend Jilly Anais in Los Angeles. $230 Million never looked better. pic.twitter.com/ujvneX6dBI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 10, 2024

Fans didn’t hold back, with comments ranging from “Browns got fleeced” to more pointed remarks like “Dinner and a massage?”

Browns got fleeced — K. B. (@kdb_0306) December 10, 2024

Dinner and a massage? — A Sports Fan In Philly (@Fan_In_Philly) December 10, 2024

Some even wrote, “Bro robbed the Browns.” And “Bro scammed the nfl.”

Bro scammed the nfl — jacksons darts toe (@ColeRyals3) December 10, 2024

Bro robbed the Browns😭 — Alex (@GiantsNyc) December 10, 2024

One fan noted, “Turns out money is no cure for depravity and classlessness.”

Turns out money is no cure for depravity and classlessness — Austin Russell (@stateofdeepness) December 10, 2024

The sentiment reflects the ongoing public perception challenges Watson continues to face.

The Browns find themselves in a complicated predicament. Watson’s massive contract makes him virtually untradeable.

Cutting him would result in an unprecedented dead cap scenario. The franchise has already invested heavily in acquiring Watson, surrendering three first-round draft picks in the process.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Browns have yet to definitively confirm Watson as their starting quarterback following his Achilles injury.

This lingering question mark leaves fans and analysts speculating about the team’s quarterback strategy moving forward.

