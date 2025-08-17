Nick Sirianni Left Kevin Stefanski In Disbelief On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns moved to 2-0 in the preseason on Saturday by taking down the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles 22-13 with third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel playing the entire first half and showing some impressive traits in his first live action.

After a few joint practices leading up to the game, it became clear that the two teams had developed a bit of a mutual respect and a unique bond, as evidenced by a funny moment between the two head coaches during Saturday’s contest.

At the end of the first half, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called on the field goal team to close out the half with three points, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called a timeout to freeze Andre Szmyt and the two shared an adorable laugh with one another across the field.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski couldn’t believe #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni tried to freeze his kicker… in a preseason game. 😂pic.twitter.com/eXzg5xANPo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 16, 2025

Szmyt made the field goal and was 2-for-2 on the day, along with a successful extra point attempt, and he can now thank Sirianni for giving him some more experience getting iced in the preseason.

You don’t often see this kind of thing in the preseason, and if the two coaches hadn’t just spent a few joint practices together and clearly got a good laugh out of the situation, it’s possible this could have been taken as disrespect and led to some extracurriculars.

These are two of the best coaches in the NFL with plenty of job security, and it’s always fun to see little things like that to remind everyone that this is still just a kid’s game.

You always love to see some personalities on display like this.

