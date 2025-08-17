Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads With QB Competition Comments

Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads With QB Competition Comments

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads With QB Competition Comments
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel showed some impressive traits during Saturday’s 22-13 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, as he played the entire first half and went 13-for-18 for 143 yards, though he did throw a pick-six and lost a fumble.

The takeaways for his performance were mostly positive, but he stirred up a bit of controversy with some interesting postgame comments that could be perceived as a shot at one of his teammates.

After the game, Gabriel dropped a quote that sounded like something he had been pondering for quite some time as opposed to a reaction to the game itself.

“There’s entertainers and there’s competitors and I understand that but my job is to compete.”

This comment unsurprisingly made many wonder if he was taking a shot at Shedeur Sanders, who has a flair for the dramatics and is making more headlines than just about any fifth-round rookie ever has.

It would be understandable if Gabriel was upset at the amount of buzz and attention Sanders gets despite being drafted two rounds after him and sitting at fourth on the depth chart.

Many fans and media members questioned the Gabriel selection altogether and have been clamoring for Sanders to start right away, and without reading too deep into one quote, it’s possible Gabriel recognizes all this and uses it as motivation.

No matter what any of these QBs say, the most important thing is that at least one of these guys emerges as a potential franchise quarterback.

NEXT:  Hanford Dixon Gushes About Browns Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation