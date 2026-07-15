One Change Could Unlock Browns Player’s Best Season

The Cleveland Browns spent much of last season leaning heavily on one weapon in the passing game, and Harold Fannin Jr. answered the call as a rookie in a way few expected. That reliance came with a cost, however, as opposing defenses could funnel their attention toward him without much fear of being punished elsewhere. This offseason has changed that equation considerably, with Cleveland adding real depth at receiver and building out an offense with more than a single reliable target. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, that shift could be exactly what allows Fannin to take another step forward in 2026.

Cabot broke down what it means for Fannin’s workload during a recent episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast.

“When I look at Harold Fannin this year, what I see is the opportunity for him to get a little bit less attention, because now you have so many weapons on offense. I see Harold maybe being freed up a little bit to have even more production than he was able to have last year, because now you’re going to be able to go to other places with the football, and not as many people can just focus on Harold Fannin. There came a time where it was like, ‘Harold or nobody.’ It’s not gonna be that way this year. I think he’s gonna have some great mismatches and can really wreak some havoc this season,” Cabot said.

Fannin’s rookie campaign stood out largely because there were so few other reliable options for the Browns to turn to through the air. He quickly became the top pass catching threat on the roster, a role that is rarely handed to a first year tight end, and defenses adjusted accordingly. Once opponents realized how much Cleveland depended on him, they were able to devote extra attention his way without worrying much about being burned elsewhere on the field. That is the exact dynamic Cabot believes is about to change.

The additions at receiver this offseason, including Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash, give the Browns a far deeper group of pass catchers than they had a season ago. That depth should force defenses to spread their coverage rather than key in on any single player, and Fannin stands to benefit as much as anyone from that shift.

There is also something to be said for what Fannin proved he could do even under difficult circumstances. Producing at the level he did as a rookie, despite defenses knowing exactly where the ball was likely going, speaks to his talent and his understanding of the offense. If that production was possible while drawing constant extra attention, the potential upside once that attention is divided elsewhere is significant.

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