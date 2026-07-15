Browns QB Is Hosting His Own Passing Camp

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, but what does that really mean? How does this team get ready for the battles ahead months before they begin?

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot shed some light on the preparation process for Cleveland. According to her, most players are “scattered” all over the place right now.

Even though they might not all be together at this moment, they are working in their own ways on one singular goal: becoming better in 2026.

She also mentioned that Deshaun Watson is hosting a passing camp in South Florida soon.

“I don’t think many guys are there right now. They are scattered all over the place—training in different spots and things like that. I know that Deshaun has popped in for a couple of weeks. I know that Shedeur has been there. Harold Fannin threw with Deshaun a little bit. I do believe that Deshaun is hosting a passing camp in South Florida sometime soon. It’s either going on this week or next week, but they are working, and they’re getting ready for the season, but not necessarily in Berea,” Cabot said.

"I know that Deshaun has popped in for a couple of weeks. I know that Shedeur has been there. I do believe that Deshaun is hosting a passing camp in South Florida sometime soon." ➡️ @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the #Browns QBs/players getting ready for training camp in… pic.twitter.com/8tLjizYFxJ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 14, 2026

Many Browns fans will focus on the fact that both Watson and Shedeur Sanders have been in Berea. That’s a big sign of just how committed both of these players are to leading the team, which should come as no surprise.

Sanders and Watson are battling to be the Browns’ starting quarterback in the new season, so it’s not a shock to hear about them devoting more time than others at the team’s facilities. But Cabot’s statement proves that everyone else is working hard too, even if they aren’t side-by-side with Watson and Sanders in Berea right now.

It’s important that everyone on the roster gets their downtime during the offseason. They are entitled to vacations and time with friends and family. However, it sounds like that period is over, and now everyone is on the same page and ramping up for the upcoming year.

Fans want to see a new-look Browns team that is doubling down on its desire to win more, and hearing that everyone is working in their own ways sends the message that they are dedicated to turning a corner.

NEXT:

One Browns Player Just Got A Massive National Honor