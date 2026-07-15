One Browns Player Just Got A Massive National Honor

It’s not just Cleveland Browns fans who are taking notice of Carson Schwesinger and his incredible potential. In a new survey of coaches, executives, and scouts conducted by ESPN, Schwesinger was voted as the No. 3 linebacker in the league. Schwesinger has only played for one season, but that’s been enough time for everyone across the NFL to be blown away by his skills.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo talked about Schwesinger and called him the new “face” of the Browns’ defense.

“Fred Warner is No. 1. Roquan Smith of the Ravens at No. 2. No. 3, Carson Schwesinger. Woah! Age 23. The next star linebacker has arrived. In 2025, Schwesinger was one of three players with at least two sacks, two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss. He finished his rookie campaign with 156 total tackles, a body of work that earned him Defensive Rookie of the Year. Impressive for a rookie. He is now the face of the Browns defensively,” Rizzo said.

"He is now the face of the Browns defensively," – @TheRealTRizzo on Carson Schwesinger making the list 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dg1VjHcTZP pic.twitter.com/XT5dzUQVvV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 14, 2026

Even before the departure of Myles Garrett, Schwesinger was showing he could be a crucial part of the team’s plans for years. But when Garrett was sent to the Los Angeles Rams, things changed because a door opened for the 23-year-old star, and now he has the chance to carry even more responsibilities and play a bigger part in Cleveland. It’s not easy to fill the shoes of Garrett, but Schwesinger is now officially in charge of the Browns’ defense.

Schwesinger did it all for the Browns during his first year. He had 156 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Even before the season was over, he felt like a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Heading into his second season, Schwesinger will be focused on staying at the same level or even improving. He has a different cast of characters around him now because general manager Andrew Berry has been hard at work during the offseason.

Jared Verse, for example, could work wonders by Schwesinger’s side. The Browns now have the two last Defensive Rookies of the Year on their defense.

Their defense was already strong last year, but it’ll gain even more attention in 2026 because of Schwesinger and all of the incoming talent.

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