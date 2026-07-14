Analyst Says Browns QB Debate Has Gone Too Far

It would be helpful if cooler heads could prevail in discussing the Cleveland Browns’ ongoing quarterback competition, but that is beyond wishful thinking. Each side firmly believes why Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders should be the starter, and at this point, there’s nothing that can be said that will change anyone’s mind.

That is, until the next stage of the battle takes place at Browns training camp. Watson and Sanders appear to be on equal footing entering camp later this month, and they will have about a month to make their case once and for all.

In the interim, analyst Ken Carman said he believes the Browns QB debate has gone too far, with the respective sides just “to agitate each other” at this point.

“Why are we still fighting over Shedeur Sanders [on] July 14th? No one is changing anyone’s minds. It’s in the hands of Sanders, Watson and Monken now. We’re just trying to agitate each other at this point,” Carman posted.

Why are we still fighting over Shedeur Sanders in July 14th? No one is changing anyone's minds. It's in the hands of the Sanders, Watson and Monken now. We're just trying to agitate each other at this point. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 14, 2026

The argument goes something like this. Watson gives the Browns a better chance to win now. Despite suffering season-ending shoulder and Achilles injuries since 2023, he is a more athletic player than Sanders and is better suited to run Todd Monken’s offense.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans, Watson has accomplished much more in the NFL than Sanders has, and with that upside, he deserves a chance to see if he can play at that level again. There is also a thought that since the Browns gave Watson a $230 million contract, they are favoring him as a final chance to get something in return for that investment.

Meanwhile, Sanders is seen by his supporters as a potential franchise QB, and with his improvement since his uninspiring rookie season, he is a player on the rise. He deserves a chance to show that he can be the Browns’ long-term answer at the position, and there is no future benefit to starting Watson over him.

There are shortcomings to be acknowledged. Watson’s injury history and poor play with Cleveland when he’s been available should not be ignored. Neither should the fact that Sanders has yet to show he can be a top-level starting QB in the NFL.

Monken put off making his decision, but no matter what it is, the arguments will continue unless Watson or Sanders vastly exceed some very low expectations.

NEXT:

Cris Carter Clears The Air About His Opinion On Shedeur Sanders