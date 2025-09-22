Browns Nation

Monday, September 22, 2025
Packers Coach Admits He Underestimated Browns

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Green Bay Packers fell 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Stadium in a game that surprised many fans.

Cleveland’s defensive line dominated the contest, creating consistent pressure and forcing a critical turnover in the narrow victory.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged underestimating Cleveland’s defensive line after the loss.

His team struggled to establish rhythm against a Browns unit that consistently disrupted timing and execution.

“I knew that D-line was pretty good, probably underestimated them to some level, the other guys,” LaFleur said.

While Myles Garrett had just half a sack, the pressure came from multiple sources throughout the game.

Rookies Carson Schwesinger and Adin Huntington made significant contributions alongside veterans Maliek Collins and Alex Wright.

The persistent pressure created problems beyond the pass rush. Cleveland blocked a kick while quarterback Jordan Love faced constant harassment in the pocket.

Green Bay committed 14 penalties and suffered from inconsistent execution throughout the contest.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz orchestrated a game plan that rattled the Packers’ offense and created multiple scoring opportunities.

The Browns capitalized on their defensive dominance with a 55-yard field goal as time expired to secure the victory.

Cleveland’s win demonstrated how disciplined defensive execution can overcome offensive limitations and create winning opportunities.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
