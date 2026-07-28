Carson Schwesinger Earns Nod On Impressive NFL List

It is a very rare occurrence when the best rookie in the NFL was not a first-round draft pick. But last year, that distinction arguably belonged to Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was a second-round choice at No. 33 overall.

Without a standout quarterback from that class, or any record-breaking offensive player, Schwesinger’s status as the Defensive Rookie of the Year makes him special. Now, he will look to improve on his reputation this season.

Entering the campaign, the 23-year-old Schwesinger has earned a nod on an impressive list, with NFL.com naming him to its All-Under-25 team.

“A former walk-on at UCLA, Schwesinger has routinely overcome long odds to find success on the gridiron. He arrived in Cleveland without much of a national reputation but quickly won the hearts of Browns fans with his relentless motor, which saw him tally 156 tackles (11 for loss), nine QB hits, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 16 games,” Nick Shook wrote.

In 2025, Schwesinger threatened the NFL rookie record for tackles. After sitting out the season finale with a leg injury, he fell short of the mark of 174 set by Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers in 2007.

He easily won the voting for DROY, well ahead of runner-up Nick Emmanwori, a safety from the Seattle Seahawks who was also a second-round selection, two picks after Schwesinger. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was the No. 8 overall pick, won Offensive Rookie of the Year, ahead of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who was another second-round choice.

Schwesinger will be counted on to help the Browns’ defense overcome the loss of Myles Garrett and remain one of the elite units in the NFL. That will include the assistance of defensive tackle Mason Graham, a 22-year-old who was Cleveland’s first-round pick at No. 5 overall in 2025.

They are just two players among Cleveland’s impressive collection of young talent. On offense, that includes 22-year-old running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who just turned 22 last month.

Another standout campaign would allow Schwesinger to break the record for most tackles in a player’s first two seasons. That is held by Luke Kuechly, who had 320 total tackles in his first two years with the Carolina Panthers.

Overall, the future is looking brighter for the Browns, who have even more players on this list in the coming years.

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