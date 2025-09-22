Quinshon Judkins Already Showing Star Potential

The Cleveland Browns needed someone to build their running game around.

Fortunately for them, they added Quinshon Judkins.

The rookie running back has looked like an absolute star in his first two NFL games.

In fact, despite missing the season opener, the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft is already among the league leaders in several stats.

“Thru Week 3 (excluding MNF), Judkins ranks as follows among qualifying RBs: 2nd in rushing yards over expected per attempt (2.0), 7th in rush EPA (+2.4), and 14th in rush success rate (42.9 percent),” Cody Suek wrote on X.

#Dawgpound Yes, sir! Thru Week 3 (excluding MNF), Judkins ranks as follows among qualifying RBs: ▪️ 2nd in rushing yards over expected per attempt (2.0)

▪️ 7th in rush EPA (+2.4)

The Browns drafted Judkins as the potential replacement for veteran Nick Chubb, who left as a free agent.

He’s going to have a huge role on this team going forward, and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson looks like a tailor-made complement for him in the backfield.

Judkins makes defenders miss with his shiftiness, but he’s also a tough player to tackle when he takes contact.

The Browns have some major issues at quarterback, so committing to the running game will be their best chance of having any sort of efficient offense.

Despite arriving late due to offseason issues, Judkins’ rapid development is an encouraging sign for this struggling offense.

