PFF Mocks Notable WR To Browns In Round 2

Andrew Berry will make his first 2024 NFL Draft pick tonight after missing out on the opening night action.

There is still plenty of time for Cleveland Browns fans to debate who and what position is a priority.

Pro Football Focus is among those posting Day 2 mock drafts for our consideration.

But there is no radical surprise or big trade in their Browns prediction.

In their day two mock draft @PFF has the #Browns selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman at #54 overall. pic.twitter.com/stgHga3Ycm — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) April 26, 2024

PFF says the Browns get one of the wide receivers they are rumored to covet in the second round.

Florida State’s Keon Coleman is called a “Pro Bowl-caliber” wide receiver.

But they expect the speedy and athletic wideout to be available for Cleveland at No. 54 overall.

Coleman would be another attempt by Berry to add breakaway speed to the wide receiver room.

PFF notes that the player’s agility limits his route tree and separation ability.

With the 85th overall pick, the analyst group predicts Cleveland will add an offensive tackle.

At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher brings power and size to the offensive line.

Despite saying he needs to work on balance and quickness, PFF believes he’ll be a starter sooner rather than later.

Most analysts believe Berry wants to add youthful contributors to the interior defensive line.

However, he may not be able to target that group without a trade to acquire more picks.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Reveals His Focus For 2024 Draft Picks