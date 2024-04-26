Andrew Berry Reveals His Focus For 2024 Draft Picks

By all accounts, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has built a solid foundation via free agency and by using lower-level draft picks to replenish the roster over the past four years.

As the Browns prepare for their first draft picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice caught up with Berry to assess what picks the GM might make over the next two days.

She shared Berry’s response on Twitter as the Cleveland executive told Justice that the team prioritizes “positional importance” over “positional need” with draft day decisions.

Asked #Browns Andrew Berry if there's more value on the position of need or overall best player: "Probably more positional importance than positional need…we look at higher leverage positions…Those are the areas that we wanna be deploying the most resources year over year." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 25, 2024

The GM admitted that his staff will point to “higher leverage positions” and add players the coaching staff can use immediately to fill voids.

Berry disclosed that the team is not married to that school of thought, however, and would sometimes prioritize players that fall in the draft even if they play a position that is not an immediate need for the team.

Cleveland currently has the No. 54 pick in the second round, the No. 85 pick in the third round, the No. 156 pick in the fifth round, the No. 206 pick in the sixth round, and the No. 227 and No. 243 picks in the seventh round.

