PFF Names Browns ‘Secret Superstar’ This Season

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

With the 2023 NFL season over, save for the Super Bowl, PFF has started to name their studs and duds for the season.

One of their more interesting categories of studs includes a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a third-year linebacker for the team, was named by PFF as a secret superstar of the AFC North (via PFF on Twitter).

Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout year this year for the Browns.

He joins Justice Hill of the Ravens, Jaylen Warren of the Steelers, and Jordan Battle of the Bengals as the secret superstars of the AFC North.

On the year, Owusu-Koramoah finished with 101 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Considering he only had 146 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first two seasons combined, Owusu-Koramoah certainly seemed to come into his own this year.

In addition to an impressive statistical season, Owusu-Koramoah was always a spark on defense and affected nearly every play, particularly in the running game.

If Owusu-Koramoah didn’t get the tackle himself, he often redirected the ball carrier to change directions, opening up the game for his teammates to make plays.

He was also one of the lone positive points in the Browns’ playoff matchup with the Houston Texans that saw the Browns get shellacked.

Owusu-Koramoah finished that game with nine tackles and looked at times like the only Browns defender who showed up to play.

To top off a fantastic season, Owusu-Koramoah was named to his first Pro Bowl this year as he replaced T.J. Watt, who was unable to participate due to injury.

