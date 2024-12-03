Browns Nation

PFF Reveals Highest-Graded Browns Players From Week 13

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns controls the ball after intercepting a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were competitive for sizable portions of Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos, but they ultimately fell by the final score of 41-32.

Still, they got some outstanding performances from a few players that should make them hopeful about their immediate future.

According to Pro Football Focus, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore and defenders Devin Bush, Ronnie Hickman Jr. and Greg Newsome II were their highest-graded players from Monday’s game.

Despite the loss, Jeudy has to be considered the best player on the field from the contest against the Broncos.

He caught nine passes and accumulated an incredible 235 yards, and it almost seemed to be a message to the Broncos that they should’ve never traded him to Cleveland.

Moore had eight receptions for 111 yards, and both he and Jeudy had more receiving yards than anyone on the Broncos did.

On defense, Bush had five total tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, Hickman came up with three total tackles (two solo) and Newsome had two passes defended.

While running back Nick Chubb didn’t have an impressive performance, it was his touchdown with 8:57 left in the fourth quarter that gave the Browns a 32-31 lead and a real chance of winning.

Unfortunately, with 1:48 left, quarterback Jameis Winston threw one of his three interceptions and his second pick-six of the night to seal Cleveland’s fate.

Cleveland is now 3-9 on the season and they will face the hated Pittsburgh Steelers on the road this Sunday before returning home to play the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 15.

