Former Player Calls For Browns To Sign Key Player To Contract Extension

On Monday night, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston of the Cleveland Browns put on a show on the road against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High as he lit up Sean Payton’s defense with his best performance so far with his new team.

Winston may have thrown three costly interceptions in this game against the Broncos, but he also threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, which kept Cleveland alive against one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.

With Winston showing he can still play at a high level as a starting quarterback in the NFL, coming three passing yards shy of 500 against an elite defense, former NFL quarterback Shaun King believes the Browns should sign him to an extension sooner rather than later via the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“I would go to Jameis right now because I think it’s going to be more expensive this offseason because this is not a deep quarterback class in this draft, so teams aren’t going to be able to field this starting quarterback position through the draft. So they’re going to need to be active in free agency,” King said. “I would sign Jameis to a two or three-year deal averaging about $30 million a year. I would just eat Deshaun [Watson]. I would just tell Deshaun to go home.”

Even though Winston has his faults, as he tends to throw a lot of interceptions, the veteran quarterback is a clear upgrade over Deshaun Watson and might be the team’s best option at the position moving forward, as King suggested.

It’ll be interesting to see if this stellar performance against the Broncos convinces the Browns brass to stick with Winston beyond this season by signing him to a new deal.

