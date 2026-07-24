Professional Boxer Says He’d Love To Play For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns found themselves at the center of an unexpected celebrity connection this week when professional boxer and social media personality Jake Paul expressed genuine interest in joining the organization, citing a lifelong connection to the franchise through his family. Speaking with Front Office Sports, Paul revealed he has already had conversations with multiple NFL teams and coaches about a potential roster spot, and Cleveland specifically drew his attention given his personal history as a fan of the team.

Paul made his interest in joining the Browns clear during the interview.

“I mean, I’d love to go to the Cleveland Browns. Been a Browns fan my whole entire life. My mom is a diehard Browns fan, and I think they could use some good receivers over there. Number 17, Browns, reserve the jersey now. Thank you,” Paul said.

Jake Paul tells FOS that he has talked to "a couple [NFL] teams and coaches" who are interested in bringing him on to their roster. "There is a lot of super mediocrity in the NFL. A lot of not-good athletes." pic.twitter.com/eTJQhybAP6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 22, 2026

Whether any of this translates into an actual roster opportunity remains almost entirely speculative at this stage. Professional football demands an extraordinarily specific skill set built over years of specialized training, and the gap between boxing conditioning and the technical route running, blocking assignments and route trees required of an NFL receiver represents a substantial hurdle regardless of natural athleticism. Paul’s boxing career has demonstrated genuine physical conditioning and competitive drive, but translating that into meaningful contribution at football’s highest level would require an entirely different developmental path than anything he has pursued professionally to this point.

Still, the connection to Cleveland specifically adds a layer of local intrigue to what otherwise reads as classic Jake Paul attention-generating commentary.

For a Browns receiver room already deep with young talent and ongoing competition for roster spots, Paul’s remarks amount to little more than an entertaining offseason storyline rather than anything approaching a real personnel consideration. But given his massive social media following and history of outlandish claims, this is unlikely to be the last time his name gets connected to professional football speculation.

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