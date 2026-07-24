Two Browns Rookies Will Soon Face Biggest Test Yet

The Cleveland Browns officially opened training camp for rookies this week, giving first-year players like KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston a valuable head start before the rest of the roster reports later this month. That extra time on the field matters significantly for two receivers who arrived with plenty of draft buzz but still need to prove themselves against the caliber of competition. According to Mary Kay Cabot, this stretch of camp represents a genuine proving ground for both rookies as they look to establish themselves ahead of the regular season.

Cabot broke down exactly what awaits Concepcion and Boston as camp ramps up.

“The Browns’ two rookie receivers, Concepcion and Boston, will have a chance this week to get a head start on training camp and be ready to shine when the full squad sessions take place. Within the first week of camp, the pads will go on, and they’ll try to prove they can hold their own against the likes of five time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and seventh year safety Grant Delpit. The joint practice against the Bills on Aug. 20 and the preseason games will be their chance to show how ready they really are,” Cabot wrote.

Rookies reported to camp on July 23, giving Concepcion and Boston a full week of extra practice time before veterans arrive on July 28. That early window carries real value for young players still adjusting to the speed and terminology of an NFL offense, allowing them to build chemistry with the coaching staff and get comfortable with installation before the intensity of full squad sessions begins. Once veterans report and padded practices start within the first week of camp, however, the evaluation process shifts dramatically, and both rookies will face a level of competition unlike anything they saw in college.

Going up against Ward specifically represents about as difficult a proving ground as a rookie receiver could ask for. Delpit’s presence at safety adds another layer of difficulty, given his own recognition as one of the more well-rounded defenders at his position. Success against that caliber of competition, even in practice settings, would offer real validation for both Concepcion and Boston heading into the season.

How Concepcion and Boston perform against this level of competition over the coming weeks could go a long way toward determining their roles once the games start counting.

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