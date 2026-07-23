Insider Reveals Why He’s Genuinely Excited About Browns’ Offense

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have had arguably the worst offense in the NFL over the past two years. The defense has been consistently solid, but this offense has held the team back for a few years and fixing it had to be the top priority for GM Andrew Berry, which is why he went so heavy on the offensive side in the 2026 draft and hired offensive guru Todd Monken as the next head coach.

While the quarterback position remains a major unknown, there is real hope around the team for the first time in a while. The offense got the overhaul it needed, and now it’s time to deliver, which is what one ESPN insider believes is exactly what’s going to happen.

Many doubters won’t believe it until they see it, but Jake Trotter sees the vision and believes this offense is going to be better. He recently shared a breakdown detailing his excitement about the new receivers and believes Monken is a great offensive mind to have in charge of this group.

“I’m excited most about the receivers. We’ve had some great players, but the depth of that room seems to be on the way up in a way we just haven’t seen in a long time. Everything I’ve heard about Denzel Boston is super exciting. I think he has a chance to start from Day 1 and be an impact player. You combine that with what KC Concepcion is gonna bring in the slot. I think with more talent around [Jerry Jeudy], I think he has a chance to bounce back and have a good year. You look at the offensive skill talent around the quarterback, Quinshon Judkins at running back, Spencer Fano at left tackle. There’s a lot to like there,” Trotter said.

Fano, Boston, and Concepcion are most likely going to step into prominent roles right out of the gate. Last year, this team had nothing to offer at wide receiver as Jerry Jeudy’s numbers were cut in half across the board from his breakout 2024 season and everyone else around him failed to step up.

Now, there are options. Whoever the quarterback is going to step into a much more stable situation with plenty more weapons to lean on, which will only help Berry evaluate Watson and/or Sanders to help him come to a conclusion on whether or not he needs to draft another quarterback in 2027. The latest reports still lean towards Watson starting, and if he does, it will be even easier for the Browns to eventually move on from him because this could be the best situation he has stepped into since joining the team.

This fan base is begging for a fun and explosive offense to root for. Nobody is expecting a Super Bowl in 2026, but a watchable and encouraging offense that doesn’t hold the entire team back isn’t too much to ask for.

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