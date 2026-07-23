Browns Announce Big Roster Move With Maliek Collins

The Cleveland Browns made a notable roster move ahead of training camp this week, placing defensive tackle Maliek Collins on the active physically unable to perform list as he continues working his way back from a significant injury suffered late last season. The move gives Cleveland a clear framework for managing his return, allowing the team to activate him off the list whenever he receives medical clearance during camp, without requiring a separate corresponding transaction to make that happen.

The team confirmed the decision through an official announcement.

“We have placed DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP,” the Browns announced.

We have placed DT Maliek Collins on active/PUP 📰 » https://t.co/xSCsPeMI4U pic.twitter.com/rzqXl7iL6X — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 23, 2026

Collins suffered a season-ending quad injury back in Week 13 last season, an ailment serious enough to land him on injured reserve in early December and effectively end his first year with the organization on a difficult note. Across 12 games, he posted a career-high 6.5 sacks to go along with seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits, numbers that established him as a genuine contributor along the interior of the defensive line before the injury cut his season short.

Signing a two-year deal with the Browns during the 2025 offseason, Collins delivered exactly the kind of veteran presence Cleveland hoped for on the interior, particularly given his extensive experience dating back to his rookie season with the Cowboys in 2016. Across a decade in the league, Collins has appeared in 148 games and recorded 37 career sacks.

The PUP designation itself does not signal any long-term concern beyond the natural recovery timeline for a quad injury of this severity. Rather, it reflects standard procedure for a player who suffered a season-ending injury the previous year and needs to demonstrate full health before returning to practice.

If Collins can return healthy and pick up where his productive first season left off, his presence could provide exactly the kind of experienced depth this retooled defensive front needs as the season approaches.

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