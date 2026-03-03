QB Draft Buzz Could Be Working In Browns’ Favor

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves at the center of unexpected quarterback buzz following the NFL Combine. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson’s name has suddenly been attached to Cleveland with the No.6 pick largely because of comments made by draft analyst Todd McShay.But according to one local analyst, the Browns may benefit from the speculation whether they are truly interested or not.

Nick Wilson of 92.3 The Fan explained why the Ty Simpson chatter could actually work in Cleveland’s favor.

“Best thing for the Browns, whether they’re really interested in Ty Simpson or not, is this is the kind of buzz we needed coming out of the combine because that can only help the value of the No. 6 pick,” Wilson said.

"Best thing for the #Browns, whether they're really interested in Ty Simpson or not, this is the kind of buzz we needed coming out of the combine because that can only help the value of the No. 6 pick." 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin react to @McShay13's comments about Ty… https://t.co/xHAWZFVOLE pic.twitter.com/HeqjgOIGes — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 2, 2026

Earlier in the day, Todd McShay stated he could see Simpson going as high as sixth overall to the Browns.

This is where the situation becomes interesting.

Quarterbacks drive the NFL Draft. If teams drafting behind Cleveland believe the Simpson could come off the board early, they cannot sit back and hope he falls. They may feel pressure to move up.

And that is exactly where leverage enters the picture.

Teams desperate for a quarterback historically overpay to secure one. The Browns do not even need to be sold on Simpson for this to benefit them. All they need is one willing team.

The Browns have multiple needs across the roster. If they believe there is similar value later in the first round or in additional picks, trading down could be a smart move. The Simpson buzz strengthens that possibility.

At this stage of the offseason, there will be all kinds of wild speculation. Whether Ty Simpson is truly in play at No. 6 or not, the conversation alone gives Cleveland options. And in the draft, options are everything.

NEXT:

Browns Officially Begin Work On Future Stadium