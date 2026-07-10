Quinshon Judkins Given Disrespectful Ranking Among Starting NFL RBs

After just one season, certain Cleveland Browns fans believe that Quinshon Judkins could be the team’s dominant running back for years to come. They loved what they saw from him during his rookie campaign and believe he could continue to develop. That’s why some people are surprised and disappointed to see Judkins ranked rather low on a new list of the best starting running backs for the 2026 season.

The list, penned by Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, does give a special shout-out to Judkins but puts him down at No. 25.

“Judkins powered through poor offensive line play to record 998 yards from scrimmage before his rookie season was curtailed due to injury. He also led the Browns with seven rushing touchdowns while ranking 18th among all running backs with 41 missed tackles forced on the ground during the regular season. With good health and better offensive line play, Judkins should carry a heavy load for Cleveland in 2026,” Wasserman and Chadwick wrote.

There is no doubt that Judkins had to compete with two factors out of his control in 2026: a weak offensive line and an injury. Thankfully, neither should be a problem in the new season, and most reports say Judkins is in good shape and headed in the right direction. When it comes to the offense, the Browns have been hard at work to put a stronger team around Judkins.

During his rookie season, Judkins was consistently praised for his speed and ability to move through an open field. Many people believe he will do even better in the new season, partly because head coach Todd Monken’s offensive style will greatly favor a player like him. Monken and Judkins could be a match made in heaven, and it could work wonders for the Browns.

Numerous players on the Browns could be looking at breakout seasons in 2026, and Judkins is one of them. His first year was cut short due to injury, and some people are overlooking his talent.

But if he and Monken work together as well as some people predict, he’ll be impossible to ignore.

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Analyst Delivers Harsh Verdict On Browns' Offensive Line