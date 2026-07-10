Analyst Delivers Harsh Verdict On Browns’ Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns had their sights set on improving the offensive line in the offseason, and general manager Andrew Berry got right to work the moment he could, recruiting and signing several new players who could push the team forward. However, it may not be enough to convince people that the Browns will be the real deal in 2026.

Writing on social media, Warren Sharp showed that he has very little faith in the team’s new offensive line, ranking it dead last among all NFL teams.

“ranking the best offensive lines: 32. Cleveland Browns,” Sharp posted.

ranking the best offensive lines 1. Denver Broncos

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Chicago Bears

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Indianapolis Colts

12. Carolina… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 8, 2026

On one hand, this means that the Browns can only move up, and they might beat Sharp’s expectations. In other words, it can’t get any worse than it is right now.

Sharp isn’t the only analyst who isn’t predicting great things for Cleveland in the new season, and the team could use that as motivation to outperform and impress.

On the other hand, it isn’t great to see this team viewed so unfavorably, even after they have worked hard to cobble together a line that could turn the offense around.

The Browns lost several offensive mainstays this offseason, such as Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, and Ethan Pocic. But they were replaced by Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins. Then Berry continued to be productive in the draft, acquiring new prospects like Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick.

It’s also important to remember that the team’s ownership hired Todd Monken as head coach, a man with a lot of experience working on offense. This is another sign of the team’s intentions and desire to turn this part of the squad around.

Berry and his staff were obviously focused on offense, but it’s too soon to tell if it’ll pay off. Right now, people have counted the Browns out, but they haven’t seen this new-look team and their transformed coaching staff work together yet.

When the new season begins, there is a chance the Browns will work their way up in the standings and show their offense isn’t as bad as it once was, even if it’s not perfect yet.

NEXT:

One Overlooked Browns Player Could Have A Big Year