One Overlooked Browns Player Could Have A Big Year

2026 could be a year of many breakout players for the Cleveland Browns. There are a number of rookies, up-and-coming players, and proven veterans who could have a huge season in the months ahead. Writing for ESPN, Ben Solak highlighted a player who hasn’t been getting a lot of attention lately: cornerback Tyson Campbell.

Campbell hasn’t been with the Browns long, but he is hoping to make a big jump, and Solak thinks that’s possible.

“Campbell looked more at home in Cleveland, where he was kept closer to the line of scrimmage and given a simpler menu of coverages. He can still get picked on at times, especially when isolated on vertical routes. But as a No. 2 to Denzel Ward, he has a high ceiling given the play we’ve seen from him in the past. For the Browns’ defense to retain its elite status without Myles Garrett, it needs this cornerback duo to be among the league’s best,” Solak wrote.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars envisioned Campbell as a critical part of their team for years to come. That is why they signed him to a four-year, $76.5 million deal in the summer of 2024. But then an injury got in his way and impacted his output, and Campbell was eventually sent to the Browns, where he was looking to start a new chapter.

That new chapter could begin in earnest in 2026. Throughout his first 12 games with the Browns, Campbell racked up 53 tackles, including 32 solos and a quarterback hit. Some people believe he was just getting started, and they think 2026 could feature him showing off his skills even more.

Fans and analysts are going to keep a close eye on the Browns’ defense in the new season, particularly because it’ll be without Myles Garrett and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. So this isn’t just a new chapter for Campbell, but for the entire defensive unit. That means multiple players will be taking on new responsibilities and could have breakout years.

Campbell might be just one of several players making 2026 memorable.

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