Former Browns Defender Has Signed With Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will have to revisit their plans for their defensive line after an agreement with free agent A.J. Epenesa fell through because of concerns that arose from his physical. Looking to bolster their depth, the Browns may have to go back on the market and find someone else.

They also have to deal with the departure of one of their own free agents, as Cameron Thomas signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason. Now, a possible reunion with one of their former defensive linemen is reportedly off the table.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Eagles are signing edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal, Howie Roseman says,” Zangaro posted on X.

The Eagles are signing edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal, Howie Roseman says. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 29, 2026

Tryon-Shoyinka signed a one-year contract with the Browns as a free agent last year, but he was then traded to the Chicago Bears during the 2025 season for a sixth-round draft pick. In eight games with Cleveland, he had nine combined tackles with no sacks. In eight games with Chicago, he had 13 combined tackles with no sacks.

He was a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft, following their Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He played linebacker for them, and his best statistical season was in 2023, when he had 45 combined tackles and 5.0 sacks. Tampa Bay did not pick up his fifth-year contract option, which put him on the market last offseason.

This offseason, in addition to their pursuit of Epenesa, on defense, the Browns have signed linebacker Quincy Williams and tackle Kalia Davis as free agents. Williams was added after the departure of linebacker Devin Bush, who signed as a free agent with the Bears. Cleveland has also signed safety Daniel Thomas, but he is more likely to be a special teams player.

The Browns have spent most of their free agency efforts on rebuilding their offensive line with the additions of Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. Now, they may have to refocus those efforts on adding at least one other defensive lineman.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, they could wait until after that to see where they stand.

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