Quinshon Judkins Receives Grim Outlook After Arrest

The Cleveland Browns face an unwelcome distraction as training camp approaches.

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges, casting doubt over his immediate role and the team’s draft strategy.

The timing proves particularly problematic for a franchise that expected Judkins to step into a featured role following Nick Chubb’s departure.

In a recent segment of 92.3 The Fan’s radio show, Local analyst Daryl Ruiter offered his perspective on the situation and its potential ramifications.

“This could affect his rookie season because, remember, last year, Mike Hall Jr. was charged with domestic violence. That happened during training camp in August. The league was able to do an investigation, like two to three weeks, and he was suspended for the first five games of the season. There is a chance now Judkins has put himself in jeopardy of a suspension to begin his NFL career. It’s easy to sit here and say, ‘Oh my goodness gracious. How could Andrew Berry not see this coming?’ There were no red flags about Judkins coming out into the draft,” Ruiter said.

🚨 "There is a chance now Judkins has put himself in jeopardy of a suspension to begin his NFL career. There were no red flags…"@RuiterWrongFAN and @NickPedone12 react to the arrest of #Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins 🏈 Listen: https://t.co/k3zLNiRL9p pic.twitter.com/oISGtuJ4Re — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 13, 2025

The arrest disrupts what appeared to be a perfect scenario for both player and organization.

Judkins entered the draft as one of the most NFL-ready running backs available, with his college resume backing up that assessment.

During his time at Ole Miss and Ohio State, he accumulated 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

His performance during Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run particularly impressed scouts.

Standing 6-foot and weighing 221 pounds, Judkins demonstrated the burst, contact balance, and physicality that made him an ideal fit for Kevin Stefanski’s wide-zone offense.

Some analysts compared him to a more compact Joe Mixon, projecting him as Cleveland’s featured back.

Those projections now hang in the balance. If found guilty, Judkins could face a six-game suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The league might also place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, preventing him from participating in team activities during the investigation.

The situation becomes more complex considering Judkins remains one of the few 2025 draft picks who has yet to sign his rookie contract.

NEXT:

Browns Owner Reportedly Attended Deshaun Watson's Wedding