Quinshon Judkins’ Return To Browns Practice Has Fans Buzzing

The Cleveland Browns could see rookie running back Quinshon Judkins make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The second-round pick from Ohio State has returned to full team practice after missing significant time due to contract negotiations and personal matters.

ESPN Cleveland released practice footage confirming his participation, generating widespread excitement among fans on social media.

“Quinshon Judkins is back at Browns practice,” ESPN Cleveland shared on X.

Quinshon Judkins is back at Browns practice.

Fan reactions highlighted optimism about his potential impact.

One fan commented, “Good footwork better than most of the other backs already lol,” while another noted, “It’ll be interesting to see how quick he gets up to speed!”

Another fan wrote, “Finally, we get to see if we have our Nick Chubb replacement.”

Judkins rejoined the Browns on Thursday for his first full practice since June minicamp. His return comes at a crucial time as Cleveland prepares to face Baltimore’s physical defense in Week 2.

The timing marks a significant step toward reestablishing the team’s running back rotation and implementing planned offensive adjustments.

Rookie Dylan Sampson handled the rushing duties in Week 1 alongside Jerome Ford to drive Cleveland’s ground attack.

Whether Judkins will see action against Baltimore remains unclear. The Browns are carefully managing his return after months away from team activities.

His practice performance will determine his readiness for the Ravens’ challenging defensive unit.

