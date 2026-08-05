Quinshon Judkins Silences Any Concerns With A Training Camp Explosion

With the Cleveland Browns mired in yet another quarterback competition, there are a lot of questions about what this new offense is going to look like under head coach Todd Monken. There are a lot of new potential weapons on offense, particularly Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, but all roads may still lead to this offense running through second-year running back Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins’ season was cut a few weeks short due to a brutal lower leg injury, but he was able to recover rather quickly and was already just about at full strength during OTAs. With so much uncertainty in the passing game, nothing would help this offense quite like a strong running game, though there are still concerns about how realistic that is with Judkins coming off an injury and five new starters along the offensive line.

Judkins did his part to quiet those concerns in practice on Wednesday. He made a statement on one play when he took a handoff up the middle, shook a defender or two, and made an 80-yard house call.

“Quinshon Judkins with an 80 yard TD. He looks great after a gruesome injury,” Polymarket Football,” wrote.

Quinshon Judkins with an 80 yard TD. He looks great after a gruesome injury. pic.twitter.com/b0utCfm7Cr — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) August 5, 2026

Judkins ran for 827 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, but most would love to see him improve upon his subpar 3.6 yards per carry. That number isn’t indicative of the kind of year he had at all. With the revolving doors around him at quarterback and offensive line last season, he was the most stable part of the offense throughout it all.

His production was affected during the middle portion of the season while Dillon Gabriel was under center. Gabriel’s inability to throw the ball deep down the field resulted in Judkins facing a lot of stacked boxes. He averaged 4.0 YPC or less in his final ten games of the season as it was clear he missed Joe Flacco and his ability to stretch a defense.

Todd Monken has proven he knows how to orchestrate a strong running attack. He has an impressive young weapon in Judkins who could be in for a monster year if he is indeed fully recovered from his injury.

If Wednesday’s 80-yard touchdown is any indication, Judkins should be just fine.

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Browns Are Using One Rookie In Every Way Possible