Browns Are Using One Rookie In Every Way Possible

Obviously, we won’t know for sure until the regular season gets underway, but early indications are that Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry cooked in the 2026 draft and brought in another stellar class full of potential pillars of the next great Browns team. So far in training camp, there are a number of rookies standing out, particularly on offense where this team is dying for a couple of player to emerge as legitimate weapons.

Cleveland had arguably the NFL’s worst wide receiver room last season, and it was an obvious need heading into the draft. Berry knew this better than anyone and used first and second-round picks on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and both have been impressive at camp and will likely be featured members of this offense beginning in Week 1.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared a clip from Browns camp on Wednesday that showed Boston being used in a creative way. He was drafted with most assuming he’d be a fairly typical jump-ball and red zone threat, but on Wednesday, he was being fed the ball on an end-around and a jet sweep.

“Today, the Browns have gotten the ball to Denzel Boston on an end-around and jet sweep. He’s made big plays downfield in training camp, but he’s being used in a lot of different ways on offense, in addition to returning kicks and punts,” said Oyefusi.

Today, the Browns have gotten the ball to Denzel Boston on an end-around and jet sweep. He’s made big plays downfield in training camp, but he’s being used in a lot of different ways on offense, in addition to returning kicks and punts. pic.twitter.com/7eB0j42owB — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2026

This is a much larger and versatile role than most assumed Boston would have, and it’s an exciting early development in camp. It’s a testament to Boston’s preparedness and maturity because the coaching staff would not be throwing all of this at him if they didn’t believe he could handle it.

Boston has also shown strong early chemistry with his quarterbacks, particularly Shedeur Sanders, which will go a long way toward him getting more reps in the regular season. The quarterbacks last year didn’t show much chemistry with anyone aside from Harold Fannin Jr., so Boston showing this much versatility is quite impressive.

Boston returned 26 punts in college and ran one back for a touchdown. He did not return kickoffs, but it’s nice for Todd Monken to have multiple options on special teams now. We’ll see if anything comes of that development.

The rookie’s stock is soaring up and it’s going to be interesting to see if all of this promise translates to the regular season.

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Dillon Gabriel Opens Up About Potentially Getting More Camp Reps