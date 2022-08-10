Browns Nation

Ratings Show Dedication Of Browns Fans

By

Cleveland Browns fans during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns seem to enjoy home-field advantage everywhere they play, as shared by FOX Sports: NFL.

The Browns draw the highest attendance percentage for both home and away games at 99.2 percent.

Coming in second are the New England Patriots at 98.5 percent while the Los Angeles Rams are third at 98.1 percent.

The Miami Dolphins ranked fourth at 97.6 percent while the Baltimore Ravens are not far behind at 97.5 percent.

Also part of the top ten are the Kansas City Chiefs (97.3 percent) and the Chicago Bears (97.2 percent).

Completing the top ten are the Denver Broncos (97.1 percent), Minnesota Vikings (96.9 percent), and Indianapolis Colts (96.8 percent).

This result is a testament to the devotion of Browns fans for their beloved team.

They travel far and wide to support their squad regardless of the outcome.

With that dedicated fanbase, the team hopes to bring them favorable results in the future.

 

Browns Hope To Click From All Cylinders

For now, Deshaun Watson’s suspension stands at six games, barring any revisions from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

But given that he will miss some time, Browns supporters hope that Jacoby Brissett can do a fine job to pave the way for Watson.

Once Watson returns, he can build his chemistry with Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

If the passing game falters, the Browns have the benefit of a punishing run game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Their defense can also do wonders with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward.

Ward has a lot to prove after getting a $100.5 million contract extension from the Browns.

When these players perform at their best, Browns fans everywhere will have a great time, regardless of whether they watch the games at FirstEnergy Stadium or elsewhere.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/10/22)

