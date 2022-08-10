Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/10/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are absorbing a sad and painful injury to return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Grant’s injury is the story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Torn Achilles Is The Diagnosis For Jakeem Grant

Jakeem Grant tore his Achilles in Tuesday’s practice.

The play itself did not look bad.

Grant runs a route and falls down to the ground.

By all accounts, Grant was having an outstanding training camp and making his veteran presence known in a wide receivers room that lacks experience with the exception of Amari Cooper.

Coach Stefanski spoke about Grant after practice.

He said:

“I really feel awful for Jakeem.  We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team.”

There was so much excitement about Grant joining the Browns’ special teams unit.

He spoke with Marla Ridenour on Monday about his relationship with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Grant said:

“Me and him (Priefer) got one-on-one and got a great understanding – Now the sky’s the limit with us.  I’ve got a great coach like coach Prief and we’re going to go and make history together.”

This is precisely the history that the Browns were looking for, and Grant was capable of delivering it just as he did with the Bears in 2021 against the Green Bay Packers.

It is an unfortunate situation for many reasons.

Camryn Justice shared a video of Grant playing catch with kids just one hour before his injury.

Justice ended her post sharing the video of Grant with the kids by “wishing him the absolute best and sending all the good energy.”

And that is exactly what all of us wish for Grant.

The Browns have always prided themselves on their “next man up” mentality, but the depth chart looks thin in the areas Grant excelled at.

Will the team make a move to get another veteran returns specialist and/or wide receiver?

Time will tell.

In the meantime, the team will be traveling to Jacksonville today in preparation for Friday’s game.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

