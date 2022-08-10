Browns Nation News And Notes (8/10/22)

It is Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are absorbing a sad and painful injury to return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Grant’s injury is the story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Torn Achilles Is The Diagnosis For Jakeem Grant

Jakeem Grant tore his Achilles in Tuesday’s practice.

#Browns confirm that WR/returner Jakeem Grant suffered an Achilles injury. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 9, 2022

The play itself did not look bad.

Grant runs a route and falls down to the ground.

Here’s #Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffering what’s believed to be a torn Achilles in the one-on-one with CB A.J. Green. Clip by @LanceReisland, our film guy pic.twitter.com/HrfkA10p5I — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 9, 2022

By all accounts, Grant was having an outstanding training camp and making his veteran presence known in a wide receivers room that lacks experience with the exception of Amari Cooper.

Coach Stefanski spoke about Grant after practice.

He said:

“I really feel awful for Jakeem. We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team.”

Stefanski on Grant: “I really feel awful for Jakeem. We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 9, 2022

There was so much excitement about Grant joining the Browns’ special teams unit.

He spoke with Marla Ridenour on Monday about his relationship with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

#Browns Jakeem Grant in an interview with @MRidenourABJ less than 24 hrs ago: "Me and him (Priefer) got one-on-one and got a great understanding – Now the sky’s the limit with us. I’ve got a great coach like coach Prief and we’re going to go and make history together.” Pain. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 9, 2022

Just wrote about Grant and today he’s carted off with injury. A blow to him and the special teams: Breakout season ahead? #Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. wants to prove he's more than a return man https://t.co/7uFLlyb3T5 via @beaconjournal — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) August 9, 2022

Grant said:

“Me and him (Priefer) got one-on-one and got a great understanding – Now the sky’s the limit with us. I’ve got a great coach like coach Prief and we’re going to go and make history together.”

This is precisely the history that the Browns were looking for, and Grant was capable of delivering it just as he did with the Bears in 2021 against the Green Bay Packers.

Is that Jakeem Grant or Devin Hester? TOUCHDOWN CHICAGO BEARS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s80cyvveej — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 13, 2021

It is an unfortunate situation for many reasons.

Camryn Justice shared a video of Grant playing catch with kids just one hour before his injury.

Just an hour before injuring his Achilles in practice, #Browns WR Jakeem Grant was playing catch with some young fans, making their day. Great player, great person. Wishing him the absolute best and sending all the good energy. pic.twitter.com/PM8isnjR3J — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 9, 2022

Justice ended her post sharing the video of Grant with the kids by “wishing him the absolute best and sending all the good energy.”

And that is exactly what all of us wish for Grant.

The Browns have always prided themselves on their “next man up” mentality, but the depth chart looks thin in the areas Grant excelled at.

Will the team make a move to get another veteran returns specialist and/or wide receiver?

Time will tell.

In the meantime, the team will be traveling to Jacksonville today in preparation for Friday’s game.

