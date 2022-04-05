Report: Browns Trade For WR Unlikely To Happen

Deshaun Watson says he is anxious to get on the field with his Cleveland Browns teammates.

Andrew Berry already added Amari Cooper and Jakeem Grant to an otherwise young wide receiver group.

And rumors of another veteran signing continue to swirl around the Browns.

Browns Among Teams With Trade Interest In Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Jarvis Landry professes an interest in a return after his dreams of a big free agency payday did not materialize.

But this week, reports surfaced that the Browns are among several teams pursuing Brandin Cooks.

Cooks already played one season with Deshaun Watson in Houston, with good results.

The diminutive speedster caught 81 of his 119 targets for 1150 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Even more impressive is Cooks’ 90/1037/6 line in 2021, from a combination of Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor.

But at least one prominent Cleveland Browns reporter thinks Andrew Berry will fail to land Cooks.

Cabot Says Trade Not Likely

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, she calls the possibility of a Cooks trade unlikely for several reasons.

#Browns are one of the multiple teams who have explored trading for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks, Deshaun Watson's top target in 2020, but it's unlikely to happen

First and foremost is the Houston Texans’ asking price for the perennial 1000-yard receiver.

While Cleveland dangles a third-round pick, sources say Houston expects a second-rounder at least.

Andrew Berry already dealt his first-round pick (and 5 others) to Houston for Watson.

Deshaun Watson to Brandin Cooks! 57 yard touchdown.

Even if Berry plans to use his second-round, #44 pick on a wide receiver, he is unlikely to use it for Cooks.

Draft picks are inexpensive commodities for a few years, while Cooks will be looking for an extension after 2022.

And a successful season from Cooks could cost Cleveland as much as $14.5 million.

That is not far off from the price deemed too expensive for Jarvis Landry’s services.

Will Berry Up The Ante?

Houston is kicking off another full-blown rebuild under the latest regime.

New GM Nick Caserio signed a slew of inexpensive, but sound, free agents.

But he wants to use the draft to forge the future of the franchise.

So if Berry is unwilling to part with a second-rounder, perhaps he can add another pick to the offer.

Cleveland has 7 picks overall, including a pair of top-100, third-round selections.

Berry would like to save at least one of those, but he could offer a later-round pick on top of one third-rounder.

If that doesn’t work, Houston is looking for young potential talents under rookie deals.

Anthony Schwartz or Demetric Felton could be tradeable commodities if the Browns land Cooks.